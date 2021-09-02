Semi sideswipes broken-down rig on I-469 shoulder, then tips

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A broken-down semi on the shoulder of Interstate 69 in southern Allen County was damaged when another semi side-swiped it Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. just east of the Bluffton Road/S.R. 1 interchange.

According to a post from the Southwest Fire District, an eastbound semi struck a broken-down semi that was sitting on the shoulder of the interstate. The impact ripped the trailer open and heavily damaged the tractor.

The other semi then went off the roadway and veered into a field, then tipped.

The fire district said only minor injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss