ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was slowed Friday morning at an intersection in northeast Allen County when a semi rolled on its side for an unknown reason.

Dispatch confirmed there was a crash near the intersection of Roth and Notestine roads sometime before 8:45 a.m. Authorities at the scene said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Roth Road was temporarily blocked off to traffic. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw a towing company hooking up the semi to get it right side up again, and volunteer firefighters were also there investigating.