ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was slowed Friday morning at an intersection in northeast Allen County when a semi rolled on its side for an unknown reason.

Dispatch confirmed there was a crash near the intersection of Roth and Notestine roads sometime before 8:45 a.m. Authorities at the scene said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Roth Road was temporarily blocked off to traffic. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Parker Towing crews work to clear the scene of a semi rollover crash in northeast Allen County near the intersection of Notestine and Roth roads.
A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw a towing company hooking up the semi to get it right side up again, and volunteer firefighters were also there investigating.