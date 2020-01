FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A semi crashed at the I-469/I-69 interchange near the GM plant Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. The driver was apparently not hurt in the crash.

The semi, was hauling 29,000 pounds of scrap metal according to Indiana State Police. It appears to have been exiting from southbound I-69 to I-469 when the driver lost control. The crash has snarled traffic in the area.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.