Semi rolls over after sliding off road during rain storm

A semi driver is safe after his truck crashed in DeKalb County late Thursday night during heavy rain.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the semi-truck was heading west on IN-8, just east of C.R. 41.

The driver told police his view was obstructed by heavy rain and the headlights of an oncoming vehicle. As a result, the truck went off the north side of the road into the ditch.

The truck and trailer took out a utility pole in the process, knocking the wires loose and causing a power outage in the area.

The semi eventually came to a stop after rolling over on its side in a green wheat field.

The driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash, but his truck was totaled.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are still investigating the crash.