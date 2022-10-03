A semi is shown off Interstate 69 near the 300 milemarker on Oct. 3, 2022.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday.

The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange.

Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into a ditch. The area is a construction zone.

The semi driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The intersection was restricted to one travel lane while crews worked to remove the semi from the ditch.

Traffic was moving slow in the area. Drivers should use caution.