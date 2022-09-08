FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi rolled over on U.S. 30 in western Allen County Thursday morning, snarling traffic on the highway.

Indiana State Police responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a semi rollover on U.S. 30 near Stalhut Road, less than four miles from the Allen-Whitley line.

At the scene, a semi trailer was on its side in an eastbound travel lane and on the shoulder and median.

Traffic was initially stopped in both directions but westbound traffic was flowing by 9 a.m. The semi was cleared by 9:15 a.m. and eastbound traffic was moving again.

The driver of the semi suffered only minor injuries, police at the scene said.