Semi hits parked SUV on I-69 in DeKalb County, closing southbound lanes for two hours

Photo of semi that crashed on I-69 in DeKalb County provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A semi driver from Grand Rapids, Michigan was hurt early Sunday morning when he hit an abandoned Chevrolet Suburban parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-69 in DeKalb County according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash took place at around 4:30 a.m. near the 323 mile marker south of Auburn.

The semi rolled onto its side as a result of the crash and spilled its load of bottled water. The driver, identified as Charles E. Holtz, suffered minor scrapes and complained of pain. Police did not indicate what caused Holtz to hit the Suburban.

The Auburn Fire Department, DeKalb County Homeland Security, Parkview DeKalb, and Parker’s assisted at the scene. The southbound lanes were opened back up about two hours after the crash.