Semi hits disabled car on I-69 in DeKalb County; mom and two kids hurt

Photo of Monte Carlo that was struck by semi on I-69 on January 2, 2022 provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A mother and her two children were hurt after a semi slammed into the car they were traveling in Sunday evening in northern DeKalb County.

The crash took place just before 9 p.m. about two miles south of the Dekalb, Steuben county line according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation determined that the driver of a semi was northbound when he failed to see a Monte Carlo parked on the east shoulder. Police did not provide an explanation as to why the semi hit the car when it was not in the driving lane.

Photo of semi in ditch off I-69 provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the car, Amanda Fisher, 39, of Ashley was standing in front of the Monte Carlo with the hood open looking at the engine when the semi hit it and pushed it forward into Fisher. Fisher told police the car had died and the hazard lights were not working.

Her two children, ages 16 and 11, were in rear seat and were “tossed around” according to police as they weren’t wearing seat belts.

The semi swerved after hitting the car and ran off the road, down a ditch where it came to rest after hitting a tree.

A person who Fisher had called to help fix the car prior to the crash arrived shortly after and took the three to an Angola hospital.

The semi driver was not injured.