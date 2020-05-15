Semi hauling spaghetti sauce crashes on U.S. 20 in Steuben County

Photo of semi that crashed in Steuben County on U.S. 20 on May 14, 2020 provided by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Steuben County say a semi driver was going too fast when crashed his rig hauling spaghetti sauce on U.S. 20 Thursday evening, causing the road to be closed for over two hours.

The crash took place just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Otter Lake Lane 101 according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe the driver was going west when he lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail. He then over corrected, causing the rig to roll on its side.

The driver, identified as Oleksandr Burdeinyi, 25, of Northridge, Illinois was not injured in the crash.

The news release did not indicate whether he was cited.