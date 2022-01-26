Semi hauling dump truck gets stuck on railroad tracks in DeKalb County

A semi hauling a large Dump truck dropped off C.R. 60 and then bottomed out on the railroad tracks. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department) tracks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Railroad tracks in DeKalb County were shut down for an hour midday Wednesday after a semi hauling a dump truck became stuck.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on C.R. 60 near C.R. 55, just over a mile west of St. Joe.

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a semi hauling a large dump truck was turning west onto C.R. 60 from C.R. 55 going over a set of railroad tracks when the trailer dropped off the south side of the road and then bottomed out on the tracks.

The sheriff’s department said the train tracks were stopped for around an hour while the trailer was removed.