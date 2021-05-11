Semi flips near Silver Lake, beans spill onto shoulder

by: Corinne Moore

Photo courtesy of the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a semi carrying beans flipped following a crash.

At approximately 1 p.m., the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a semi on S.R. 15, half a mile north of W. 1200 S.

Responding crews report that a semi carrying beans flipped on its side, spilling the beans onto the shoulder.

The driver sustained unknown injuries and was transported to the hospital, a post on the fire department’s Facebook page said.

It is unclear if another vehicle was involved or if anyone else was injured.

