Westbound US 30 reopens after semi fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi caught fire Wednesday forcing authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of US 30 near Lortie Road.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi caught fire Wednesday forcing authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of US 30 near Lortie Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A semi caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning along US 30.

The driver told us that about 2:30 a.m. he was traveling west on U-S 30 near Lortie Road when he felt "bumps." He says he looked back and saw his trailer was on fire.

Authorities shut down both westbound lanes for about an hour while they worked the scene. One lane was reopened by 4 a.m. One lane was still closed at 7 a.m. No one was hurt and there were no other vehicles involved.

The driver says the trailer was carrying Arizona Green Tea. There is no information on the cause of the fire.