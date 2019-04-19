Semi fire closes lanes of I-69 in Grant County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi fire along Interstate 69 in Grant County caused major backups. (Staci Manning via WANE Report It) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi fire along Interstate 69 in Grant County caused major backups. (Staci Manning via WANE Report It) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi fire along Interstate 69 in Grant County caused major backups. (Staci Manning via WANE Report It) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi fire along Interstate 69 in Grant County caused major backups. (Staci Manning via WANE Report It) [ + - ]

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Lanes of Interstate 69 in Grant County are closed after a semi caught fire.

INDOT said all northbound lanes and one southbound lane had been closed at mile marker 264 in Grant County. A semi caught fire in the northbound lanes, INDOT said.

Motorists were encourages to seek an alternate route as delays were expected.