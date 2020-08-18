Semi fire cause traffic tie-up on I-69 South

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A semi caught fire early Tuesday morning, slowing traffic on the interstate.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to WANE 15 the semi caught fire on I-69 South, at mile marker 299.6 around 5:15 a.m. That’s near Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road. The driver of the semi is said to be uninjured.

Several people driving through the area reached out to WANE 15 around 6 a.m. to advise of heavy traffic in the area.

