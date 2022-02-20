LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A semi-truck driver died in an overnight crash on the I-80/90 Toll Road near Shipshewana.

Shamshitdin Nuridinov, 45, of Morrisville, PA was hit by another semi that veered off the road, coming straight toward him just after midnight Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police got to the scene at the toll road’s westbound 114 mile-marker and found two semis. One was parked on the shoulder with cautionary triangles, and another had crashed in the nearby ditch.

Troopers found Nuridinov severely injured and unresponsive in that same ditch. They tried life-saving measures, but Nuridinov was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed Nuridinov was driving a 2019 Volvo semi that police said had run out of gas, so the driver pulled over on the shoulder. He got out of the truck and police said he stood well off the road in the side ditch to call his trucking company dispatcher.

That’s when Joseph Jett, 35, of Ambridge- which is also in Pennsylvania- drove a white 2022 Freightliner across the road’s white fog line. Police said the truck hit the back of Nuridinov’s truck, side-swiped the cab, veered off the road and then crashed through the guard rail, running over Nuridinov and finally coming to a stop when it hit a concrete wall.

Police said Jett was wearing his seatbelt during the crash and his airbags did work. He was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation and clearance. Police said drugs or alcohol were not suspected factors, but Jett voluntarily submitted to chemical testing.

The investigation found both semis were significantly damaged and towed away for inspection. Traffic in the area could only flow through one lane for about four hours while the crash debris was cleaned up.

This is an ongoing investigation.