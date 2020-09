DELPHOS, Ohio (WANE) — A semi crashed into a residential pond off U.S. 30 in Ohio Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m., just north of Delphos.

Police said the driver – Larry Choice from Fort Wayne – fell asleep while traveling east on U.S. 30. His semi ran into the median, crossed the westbound lanes, went through a fence, and ended up partially submerged in a pond.

Choice was able to get out safely with help from the homeowner, police said.