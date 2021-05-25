Semi driver suffers mental condition, crashes into commercial building on US 30

by: Corinne Moore

Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A semi driver suffered from a medical condition while driving on U.S. 30 and crashed into a commercial building Tuesday.

Just after noon, emergency crews were dispatched to Perfection Bakeries located at 2557 E U.S. 30 on reports of a crash involving a semi.

According to investigating deputies, Jeremy W. Blaze, 44, of North Liberty was driving a semi hauling an empty flatbed trailer westbound on U.S. 30. Blaze reportedly suffered a medical condition, crossed the median and eastbound lanes of U.S. 30, left the roadway and hit the building. 

Deputies report that Blaze was transported by EMS to a Warsaw hospital for evaluation.

Hazard materials personnel were requested at the scene for a diesel fuel leak. Fire crews also assisted with structure stabilization.

The carrier is currently arranging mitigation with the property owners.

