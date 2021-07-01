Semi driver extracted from truck after rear-ending semi on Toll Road

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A semi driver is lucky to have escaped with minor injuries after rear-ending another semi on the Toll Road Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2:45 p.m., Indiana State troopers were sent to a crash involving two semis that stopped traffic in the westbound lanes of the Toll Road near the 104 mile marker, approximately three miles west of the Middlebury Exit.

The preliminary investigation by Trooper Garrett Tharp reports that a black 2019 Freightliner towing a box trailer loaded with plastic trays was traveling in the right lane in stop-and-go traffic due to a construction zone being taken down. A red 2020 Mack towing an empty tanker trailer was also traveling in the right lane a short distance behind, police said.

While traffic was moving, the Mack driver reportedly became distracted and rear-ended Freightliner when traffic slowed suddenly.

The Mack driver had to be extricated from the semi before being taken an Elkhart hospital with minor injuries, police said. The Freightliner driver was not injured in this crash.

Both driver were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, police said.

Westbound traffic was diverted off the Toll Road at the Middlebury Exit until just before 5 p.m. when traffic could drive on the left shoulder to get around the crash site. Both lanes were opened around 5:30 p.m.