VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – What was first called in as a lightning strike turned out to be a semi vs. house crash in Van Wert on Monday morning.

Van Wert Police were called at about 4:27 a.m. to the area of U.S. 127 and Sunset Drive for a possible lightning strike, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, though, officers found that a semi-truck and trailer had veered off the road to the left, struck a power pole, struck a tree and then ended up striking the home, where it came to rest.

These photos were shared with WANE 15 by viewer Scott Bigham:

A semi hit a home in Van Wert, Ohio, on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Scott L. Bigham)

A semi hit a home in Van Wert, Ohio, on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Scott L. Bigham)

A semi hit a home in Van Wert, Ohio, on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Scott L. Bigham)

A semi hit a home in Van Wert, Ohio, on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Scott L. Bigham)

A semi hit a home in Van Wert, Ohio, on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Scott L. Bigham)

A semi hit a home in Van Wert, Ohio, on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Scott L. Bigham)

A semi hit a home in Van Wert, Ohio, on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Scott L. Bigham)

A semi hit a home in Van Wert, Ohio, on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Scott L. Bigham)

The driver of the truck, who is not from Van Wert, was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The home owner did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

Van Wert Police, the Ohio State Patrol, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire Department and AEP all made the scene.