A semi went off the road, and landed in a ditch early Friday morning, spilling water bottles.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed into a work zone speed limit sign on the side of the road early Friday, before continuing off into the woods and landing in a ditch. The crash happened near mile marker 3 on I-469 north, around 3:40 a.m.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews are waiting until daylight to remove the semi, which was carrying water bottles. No lanes are closed at the moment, but drivers should be aware of crews on scene.