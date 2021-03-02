Semi crashes into parked ODOT truck on I-75

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A semi hit a parked Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle on I-75 early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a semi that had crashed into an ODOT truck near mile marker 127 on I-75.

Responding troopers report learning that Matthew Fought, 40, of Lima, was driving a semi northbound on I-75 when the semi crossed the white edge line, hit a truck owned by the Ohio Department of Transportation and became disabled in the median. The truck, driven by Caleb Varhees, 32, of Cridersville, was parked on the east shoulder of I-75 with emergency lights and arrow board activated.

Fought and Varhess were both reportedly wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor, the press release said.

Varhees was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The right lane of I-75 northbound was shut down for approximately one hour and twenty minutes. Troopers report that the left lane was shut down for approximately 20 minutes, after opening the right, to clear the involved vehicles and debris.

Assisting troopers on scene were Bath Township Fire and EMS, Big Daddy’s Towing and Beaverdam Fleet Service.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists it is state law to move over or slow down for stationary public safety vehicles with lights activated.