BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A semitruck crashed into a Butler home and two cars on Thursday, according to the Butler Police Department.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the crash, and no one was in the home or the parked cars when the crash happened just before 9 a.m. that morning.

According to KPC News, the semi driver was identified as 56-year-old Gary Shock from Fremont.

Shock told police he was feeling lethargic leading up to the crash. Shock was driving on West Main Street when the truck’s rig and trailer went off the side of the street, hitting the home and the cars.

The damages were estimated to be about $250,000, police chief Mark Heffelfinger said.