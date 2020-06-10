Semi crashes into bank and drives away

Police are looking for a semi driver who struck a bank early this morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are looking for a semi driver who struck a bank early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the Flagstar Bank near Illinois and Scott Roads.

Officials recieved a call from a witness who was across the street at the BP gas station. She says she watched the semi crash into the awning of the Flagstar Bank in Chestnut Plaza and drive away.

After crews arrived they found that two signs were located on opposite sides of the building were also knocked over. The semi badly damaged a corner of the building leaving a pile of debris from the roof in from of the ATM machine.

The witness says that the driver was headed west after the incident.

There is a camera located under the awning that was hit, but officials are unsure if it will show any information that might help track down the semi and the driver.

No injuries were reported. Officials are still investigating this incident.