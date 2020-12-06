Semi crash on Indiana Toll Road kills one in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead following a semi crash in Steuben County.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening near mile marker 151 on the Indiana Toll Road, according to Indiana State Police.

When troopers responded to the scene, they found a Freightliner semi rolled over in the center median. Police said the driver was trapped inside the cab and unresponsive.

First responders were not able to get the driver out of the cab due to the extensive damage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Stephen Robert Downs, 61, of Colon, Michigan.

ISP’s preliminary investigation indicates the semi was traveling eastbound and ran off the edge for an unknown reason. The driver attempted to correct, but lost control of the semi. It then rolled over onto the driver’s side. Due to the damage, it was “initially undetermined if Downs was restrained at the time of the crash,” according to ISP. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash caused 4,000 gallons of milk and 100 gallons of fuel to be spilled. Cleanup from the spill and wreckage caused eastbound and westbound lanes of the toll road to be closed for nearly two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.