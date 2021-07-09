Semi crash leaves US 24 closed for hours

PAULDING CO, Oh. (WANE) – US 24 is back open after a crash between two semis in Emerald Township, Ohio. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, between Cecil and Defiance.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one semi was disabled and pulled over on the berm of the eastbound lanes. The second semi involved was hauling an oversized load, which hit the trailer of the stopped semi.

Police said the collision caused a large amount of debris on US 24. No injuries were reported.

The eastbound lanes of US 24 were closed for approximately six hours. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire Department, Gideon’s Towing, and Paulding County ODOT assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.