HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was backed up temporarily Friday morning in Huntington County after a van and a semitruck crashed at an intersection.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook warning residents to avoid the intersection of State Road 9 and Division Road. A semi and a van crashed just before 11:30 a.m., shutting down northbound and southbound lanes.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 no one was hurt in the crash. The road was opened back up within an hour.