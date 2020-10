DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A semi driver refused medical treatment after he lost control of his rig on I-69 in DeKalb County Tuesday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was heading south at the MM 329 Auburn exit when he drove off the road and into the median, causing the semi to roll on its side.

The crash forced the partial closure of the interstate for a time. A dog inside the cab was not hurt in the crash.