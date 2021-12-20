Semi crash closes U.S. 30 in Van Wert County for 8 hours

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Wisconsin truck driver lost control of his rig Sunday evening and crashed causing U.S. 30 to be closed in Van Wert County, Ohio for about eight hours.

The crash took place at 8:40 p.m. according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Investigators determined the semi driver drifted off the left side of the road, drove into the median, re-entered the highway, and struck a guardrail before coming to rest after hitting a bridge pillar at the Lincoln Highway overpass.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Van Wert for treatment of his injuries. U.S. 30 was shut down for approximately eight hours to clean up the scene and inspect the bridge.

Assisting troopers on scene was the Ohio Department of Transportation – Van Wert facility, Convoy Fire and EMS, Van Wert County C.E.R.T., and Hague Towing and Recovery.