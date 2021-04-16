Semi catches fire on I-69 near Warren, drivers advised to avoid the area

by: Corinne Moore

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are advised to avoid northbound I-69 at mile marker 273 after a semi caught fire Friday evening, according to a post on the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

Northbound traffic is backed up according to Google Traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire, how traffic will be impacted and if anyone was injured has not been released.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

