FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A semi tractor was destroyed by fire in DeKalb County early Friday morning despite efforts of the driver to douse the flames.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the semi driver was heading south on CR 55 when he saw flames coming from the hood of his rig. He pulled over and tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher, but he was unsuccessful.

By the time police and fire crews arrived on the scene the tractor was fully engulfed.

The tractor was a total loss, however the trailer was not damaged. The driver was apparently not hurt.