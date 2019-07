FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed into a traffic light police at State Boulevard and Goshen Avenue Thursday afternoon, bringing down the signals.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that a semi truck hit the light pole and it landed on top of the truck.

Traffic was not hindered. The intersection was turned to a 5-way stop and the pole was moved to the shoulder of State Boulevard, with part of it in the parking lot of the Pontiac Tires & Auto Service shop.