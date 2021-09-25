Sell your loot and hunt for treasure at this year’s final Car Boot Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday’s rain cleared up just in time to go treasure hunting in the parking lot of Vintage Treasures Antique Mall for the last Car Boot Sale of the year.

The parking lot sale is open for everyone to sell anything and everything.

In the UK, they have boot sales instead of garage sales, where people set up their cars in fields and large parking areas, open their trunks (or boots) and have a sale.



Even those who are not selling can come find treasures in the parking lot filled with over 75 booth spaces. Items include furniture, crafts, antiques, vintage items, clothes and more.