FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local businessman plans to build a 38,500-square-foot self-storage facility on Old State Road 3, just yards from the DeKalb County line.

Daniel Plant submitted plans to the Allen County Plan Commission to build six buildings on 3.5 acres at 19001 Old State Road 3, at the corner of Old Lima Road.

Plant says the all-automated facility will offer between 200 to 250 units, according to market demands.

“If the market wants bigger or smaller units, you can move the walls,” Plant explained. The construction won’t need access to water or sewer, but there will be a need for electricity for lighting and automated gates.

He and his company, MaxPlusOne, are seeking a use variance for the property zoned agricultural. The property in Perry Township just north of downtown Huntertown is surrounded by farming or agricultural uses and has a drainage ditch which requires development setbacks.

If Plant’s plan is approved by the plan commission, he’d like to start construction by the end of this year, he said. His application should be heard at the Allen County Plan Commission public hearing Nov. 9.