FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A martial arts class Saturday empowered women to learn more about self-defense and strengthen their skills.

Basche’s Martial Arts invited women of all ages over 10 years old to attend a self-defense course Saturday afternoon. The studio’s values are all about empowerment, they said on their Facebook page.

The class was full of women practicing techniques in sync with one another. In the video, the instructor can be heard describing a hypothetical scenario with an attacker.

The website said the class was started due to rising statistics for human trafficking and domestic violence.

If you missed Saturday’s class, there are two more coming up. Book a spot in the ladies self-defense course for April 23 or May 21. The cost is $20 per person. Basche’s Martial Arts is at 6041 N Clinton St. in Fort Wayne.