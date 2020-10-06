SEED Fort Wayne gives $15k grants to two entrepreneurs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – SEED Fort Wayne announced it is honoring two Build Institute Fort Wayne entrepreneurs with $15,000 grants.

SEED Fort Wayne said that the grant helps to pay for marketing and technical support in early stage of development.

“These entrepreneurs offer very different services but they share a similar passion to start businesses that address the needs of their community,” said Réna Bradley, Build Facilitator.

The two entrepreneurs being honored are:

100th Woman-Owned Build Institute Graduate – Janice Hodges of Hodges Transportation Services, targeting underserved populations (elderly, young children, and more).

100th Minority-Owned Build Institute Graduate – Isaac Fincher, Clean Lot Solutions offering commercial parking lot maintenance and related services.

Bradley explains that, “as a youth, Isaac helped to keep the parking lot clean at his church, and very similar, Janice as a child was inspired to help the elderly from visits to nursing homes. Both have started businesses from those experiences.”

The SEED Fort Wayne grant funds these services:

Full branding package

Copywriting, story development and public relations assistance

Website development and one year of web support and maintenance

Social Media professional set-up on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Google

Six Social Media coaching sessions

Two years of quarterly technical assistance addressing a mix of legal, human resources, marketing, and finance/accounting topics

SEED’s Build Institute Fort Wayne program is a nine-week basic business education program for early-stage startups, the press release said. Participants hone and develop strengths, gain meaningful connections with individuals and organizations, and benefit from one-on-one attention and coaching. SEED is the administrator for the Build Institute Fort Wayne program, an effort that is in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program is asked to visit www.BuildInstitutefw.org or ‘@Seedfw’ on major social media platforms. SEED Fort Wayne says the weekly courses have transitioned to Zoom as a result of the COVID-19 physical distancing limitations.