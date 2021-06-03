See bees work up close; behind the scenes with a beekeeper

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne retired man has turned a hobby into a business and his co-workers are bees. Bees do amazing work and without them, the planet would not pollinate flowers, fruits and vegetables the same way.

Glenn Hile is spending his retired life with dozens of bee hives and has his own honey business.

“So I started with one hive. One hive became two. Two became four. Four became ten. It’s kind of a hobby that got out of hand. But I’m just fascinated. I was a biology major and then I worked as a plant breeder for years so I’ve always been interested in the natural world and biology type things,” Hile says.

Bees work 24 hours a day, and don’t sleep. The buzzing insect’s life span is six weeks and spends most of that time in the hive. The last two weeks of its life, it is out flying around, pollinating and collecting honey.

“Really, June, July and August there’s not that much to do and then in August it’s gets busy again because that’s when we start pulling the honey,” says Hile.

Bees develop somewhat like a butterfly. They “go through a metamorphosis just like a butterfly does, and they’re spin a cocoon under what is called a brood and turn from a larvae from a little worm into a honeybee,” Hile explains.

Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Community Center in New Haven is hosting an introduction to beekeeping class with Glenn. The class is free, registration is required. Click HERE to register. Bees will be at the class for an up close and personal experience. Crafts for adults and children can be made to take home as well.