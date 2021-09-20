See and learn about the beauty of St. Joseph River during ‘Flow the St. Joe’

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative is inviting the public to its annual “Flow the St. Joe” paddle down the St. Joseph River on Saturday. The watershed said this year’s event is being held in conjunction with the Leo-Cedarville Arts on the Riverside.

“The nine-mile paddle begins at the historic Spencerville covered bridge and flows through lush forest, agriculture land, past residential areas, and ends at the awesome Cedarville Reservoir,” the watershed said.

During the trip, paddlers will have an opportunity to take a virtual eco-tour to learn about the important ecology, history and social impacts of river health. The tour will focus on the river’s wildlife habitat, water infrastructure and how the two function together. The watershed said there will also be a scavenger hunt and prizes for the first five participants who share the not-so-native river residents they spy along the path.

Participants are welcome to bring their own canoes or kayaks. Boats should be dropped off at the Spencerville Put-in (near the Spencerville covered bridge) prior to parking vehicles and signing in at the

public access site, located at 10999 Grabill Road across from Riverside Gardens Park in Leo-Cedarville. Sign-in will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

For anyone needing to rent boats, reservations can be made and paid for separately through Earth Adventures Unlimited at 260-424-1420 and Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot 260-420-3962. Boats will be delivered to the Spencerville boat ramp the morning of the event.

Transportation will be provided for paddlers from Leo-Cedarville to Spencerville, where volunteers will help paddlers launch. A lunch stop is included during the four to five hour event. It costs $30 for adults and $20 for children. To purchase tickets, click here.