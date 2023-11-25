FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summit City Music Theatre is returning to Salomon Farm Park to bring Charles Dickens’ classic to life. A Christmas Carol returns to the Old Barn from November 30 until December 10.

Lead program coordinator at Salomon Farm Park DeAnna Harris stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Summit City Music Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol is performed on Thursdays from November 30 until December 10. Tickets are $25 for the performance at Salomon Farm Park. Performances are in the Old Barn. You can click here to learn more and purchase tickets.