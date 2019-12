FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle struck a southeast side gas station Friday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 2:40 p.m. to the Hessen Cassel Xpress gas station at 4181 Hessen Cassel Road, at the intersection with McKinnie Avenue. There, a Toyota Camry appeared to have crashed into the building, near the front door.

It’s not clear how the crash happened. Authorities have not said whether anyone was hurt.

Damage to the Hessen Cassel Xpress gas station at 4181 Hessen Cassel Road is shown Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.