FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers navigating construction on East State Boulevard may need to find another route for the rest of this month, as a stretch of the road is temporarily closing down in one direction.

Drivers headed westbound on State at Crescent will need to take a detour starting Monday, according to a release from the city. Traffic on State will only be able to travel eastbound through the intersection, between Kentucky and Alabama avenues.

The closure is set to last until Sept. 29, the release said.

There will be a marked detour for drivers headed eastbound, using North Anthony Boulevard and Lake Avenue. Crescent between East State and Lynn Avenue will remain closed, and Crescent south of East State will stay open, according to the release.

These restrictions and closures are part of ongoing city projects to replace water mains, update sidewalks and curb ramps, install traffic signal upgrades, and replace pavement.