FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A stretch of East State Boulevard will be milled and resurfaced starting next week.

Beginning Tuesday, July 5. State Boulevard from Florida Drive to North Anthony Boulevard will be worked on from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 6.



State Boulevard from North Anthony Boulevard to Randallia Drive will be impacted from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6 from 7 p.m. into the early morning hours of Thursday, July 7.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions and slow traffic during those times.

