Section of Promenade Park, Rivergreenway to close Tuesday for AEP Work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to an AEP project along the Rivergreenway trail between Harrison Street Bridge and the Historic Wells Street Bridge, the north side of Promenade Park will be closed on Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne announced.

The closure will take place from approximately 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and will include the Tree Canopy Trail, the PNC Playground, the kayak access dock and the St. Marys Pathway portion of the Rivergreenway.

The city asks that trail and park visitors use the south side of Promenade Park to get around the work.

This area should reopen on Wednesday, the city said. The trail will remain closed east of Harrison Street at this time due to ongoing City Utilities construction.