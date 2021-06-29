Section of Maplecrest Rd to be designated as ‘Sgt. Joseph A. Cox, Jr. Memorial Parkway’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On July 7, a portion of Maplecrest Road will be officially designated as a memorial for a fallen deputy with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The section will be dedicated to Sgt. Joseph A. Cox, Jr. who died on Feb 12, 2017 after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a crash. Cox was on the force for just under 20 years.

Courtesy of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department

“Sergeant Cox served the Allen County Sheriff’s Department with distinction as a patrolman, canine officer, Emergency Services Team member, firearms and vehicle safety instructor, supervisor, and led our department’s fatal investigation team,” said Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux.

The Sheriff’s Department said the designation will occur on the anniversary of when Sgt. Cox began his watch. His family and friends will gather on that day to honor his service and officially unveil the street designation.

“The significance of the route is that it stretches from the Allen County Police Department’s training facility to the main intersection nearest Joe’s final resting place in Concordia Memorial Gardens, and is an area he would regularly travel and patrol. It is fitting that the route touches Fort Wayne, New Haven and Allen County, a community that he served for nearly twenty years,” the department said.

The ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Training Center at 5080 Adams Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46806.