FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city has announced the closure of a street in downtown Fort Wayne that will last nearly two months.

Starting Thursday, Harrison will be closed to through traffic between Main and Superior streets, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. The closure is for a City of Fort Wayne Community Development project. Weather permitting, crews expect the work to be done by Oct. 27.

There will be a marked detour using Main, Calhoun and Superior streets.