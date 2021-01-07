Section of Goshen Road closed due to gas leak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Goshen Road between Cambridge Boulevard and Ethel Avenue is closed due to a gas leak, according to police.

At approximately 4:17 p.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Deptartment was dispatched to the area of Goshen Road, between Cambridge Boulevard and Ethel Avenue, in reference to a gas leak. A construction company working this area reported a punctured gas line, the press release said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was requested to close down Goshen Road while NIPSCO technicians worked on the damaged line. Goshen Road will be closed between Cambridge Boulevard and Ethel Avenue. Authorities believe that Goshen Road to be accessible by the morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department appreciates the cooperation of the public by avoiding this part of Goshen Road while NIPSCO fixes the problem..