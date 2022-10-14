ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — 420 Days.

That’s how long it will take to finish the $7.1 million road improvement to Bass Road from the water tower west a half mile – then on to Scott Road from there once it’s bid out.

Starting Monday, the county will close Bass Road from Scott Road to Hadley Road – through Dec. 1, 2023.

Drivers and residents in three housing developments closer to Scott Road – Westcott Ridge, Brenton Glens and Sycamore Lakes – will need to exit to the west on Scott Road, Margaret Hershberger, project manager, said.

Travelers coming home on Hillegas should take Illinois Road to Scott Road to avoid frustrations.

Monday is the official day for the road closure. Friday the road was clear, but at least two large stacks of piling are staged to get the project started.



Pilings sit along Bass Road ahead of a long closure.





The project, paid for with 20% county funds and the rest from federal monies, is really a bridge project, Hershberger said, with the 500 foot long bridge starting about where the large water tower is located. It will be one of the largest bridges in the county.

“This area has been prone to flooding in the past, It’s been kind of a peat bog, swampy area as well, so we’re going to eliminate a lot of the problems we’ve had of flooding and freezing and thawing over the seasons,” Hershberger said

When the project is completed, it will look a lot like the stretch from Hillegas to Hadley roads. “We’re going to have center turn lanes, concrete curb and gutter, storm sewers and a trail,” Hershberger said.

The trail will eventually connect all of southwest Allen County to northwest Allen and beyond.

“It’s going to take a little bit to get this accomplished,” Hershberger said. The citizens along Bass Road have been very good to work with. We appreciate their patience. I’ve been working with them for over five years now with all the closures, and timelines and things of that nature.

“Now that the main corridor is open from Hadley to Hillegas, everybody understands where we’re going and what we’re gong to accomplish with all of this,” Hershberger added.

The work is part of a multi-phase, years-long project to upgrade Bass Road from Hillegas Road to Scott Road.