Section of Bass Road closed since spring now open to traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of Bass Road closed since spring as part of a multi-year improvement project is back open to traffic. The stretch of Bass between Thomas Road to the west and Hillegas Road to the east was opened Wednesday afternoon.

The section is part of a $4.6 million project t that will eventually bring a variety of improvements to Bass Road stretching from Hillegas Road to Scott Road.

Bass Road between Hillegas and Thomas has been widened to include a center turn lane. Curbs have also been added as well as a roundabout at the intersection of Bass and Thomas. A section of trail that is part of Fort Wayne Trails has also been added.

The next section to be improved will be the stretch from Clifty Falls Parkway to Thomas Road.