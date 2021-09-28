Secretary of State celebrates ‘National Voter Registration Day’ at Snider High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan stopped at Snider High School Tuesday morning to encourage students to register to vote for National Voter Registration Day.

Her office said every year millions of eligible voters are unable to cast a ballot due to registration issues.

During her stop, Sullivan shared with students what they can expect when casting a ballot for the first time, how the election process works and how important it is to vote.

“People ask all the time as the chief elections officer in Indiana ‘What’s a fear or what is the biggest threat to voter security/voter confidence across the state of Indiana?’ And although cyber security and other issues are very important voter, apathy is at the top of the list. We want to make sure we have great conversations with the youth,” Sullivan said.

Can’t think of a better way to celebrate #NationalVoterRegistrationDay than with future #Hoosier voters! Thanks @FWSniderHS students for being a great audience today! #VoteIN pic.twitter.com/V1b8agdSfM — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan (@OfficialSOSIN) September 28, 2021

She adds that the government runs best when Hoosiers are involved and the easiest way to get involved is by voting.

To register to vote or to learn more about voting, visit indianavoters.com.