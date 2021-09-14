Secretary of Ed to visit Kendallville on ‘Return to School Road Trip’

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The nation’s top educator will be in northeast Indiana next week for a four-day, 10-school Midwest tour known as the “Return to School Road Trip.”

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will crisscross the region in a bus, stopping at grade schools and universities to meet with staff and students to highlight schools that safely welcomed students back to the classroom.

“The best part of fall is welcoming students back for a new school year, and I’m thrilled to be traveling across the Midwest to celebrate the return to safe in-person learning,” said Secretary Cardona. “The return to school this year is more special than ever, after many of our nation’s students have been disconnected from their peers, educators, classrooms, school communities and learning routines for over a year.”

The “Return to School Road Trip” will feature stops in: Eau Claire, Madison, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Palatine and Chicago, Illinois; Kendallville, Indiana; Toledo, Ohio; and Mt. Pleasant, Lansing, Detroit, and Canton, Michigan.

What’s the best way to hear from students & educators about their safe return to school? By meeting them where they are – in the classroom!



So that’s what I'm going to do. Follow along next week as we kick off the Return to School Road Trip. #BackTogether pic.twitter.com/urHqIuq6Ak — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) September 14, 2021

He is expected to be in Kendallville on Sept. 22 to speak about adult education and literacy.

The U.S. Department of Education reached out to the East Noble School Corporation to notify them that the Secretary of Education will be stopping by Wayne Center Elementary School during his tour.

“East Noble School Corporation is honored to host the Secretary of Education as he recognizes our dedicated staff. We are humbled to be chosen out of so many excellent school districts and look forward to this rare opportunity,” the school said in a statement to WANE 15.

For more information on the Return to School Roadmap, click here.