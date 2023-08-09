PAULDING COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A second group of mosquitos has tested positive for the West Nile Virus according to the Paulding County Health Department.

A post on the department Facebook page indicates the mosquitoes were captured in the Village of Antwerp. So far no human cases have been reported.

As always, the health department offers the following guidelines:

• The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flowerpots, bird baths, tires, gutters and other places where it can collect.

• If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing.

• Apply insect repellant that contains one of the following recommended ingredients: Picaridin, DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus (or PMD), or IR3535. Make sure to follow label instructions.

• Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with insect repellent will give extra protection.

In response to the confirmed presence of West Nile Virus, Paulding County Health Department will continue monitoring for West Nile Virus through testing provided by the Ohio Department of Health.

For additional information visit:

https://odh.ohio.gov/…/news/vectorborne-disease-update